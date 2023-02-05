NOVAK DJOKOVIC NAMED HW HERO OF THE YEAR

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 3, 2023
Tennis great Novak Djovovic won his 10th Australian Open this week, capping a tumultuous year which started with his detainment and deportation from the same tournament a year ago. His vaccination status also prevented him from competing in the US Open, a tournament he was unable to play in owing to the US’ vaccine requirement for non-citizens traveling to the country. For standing in his truth and putting his historic career on the line and persevering, Del crowns Novak Djokovic the “HighWire Hero of the Year”.
#NovakDjokovic #AustralianOpen #HighWireHeroOfTheYear #UnVaccinated
POSTED: February 3, 2023
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