DIMETHYL SULFOXIDE CONCENTRATIONS - HEALING WITH DMSO

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In this quick video, I walk you through the various DMSO concentrations and their correct usage. Learn about dimethyl sulfoxide and its various uses...it should be a staple in every household and common knowledge for everyone.
Source: Amandha Vollmer