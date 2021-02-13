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COVID 19 Vaccine 033 - Surprise Surprise The Vaccine Is Useless But We Are Not Allowed To Talk About It.
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180 views • February 13, 2021
There never was a real pandemic just a fantasy one.
People are starting to ask questions but are being told they're not allowed to.
Wake up now or it really will be too late.
People are starting to ask questions but are being told they're not allowed to.
Wake up now or it really will be too late.
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