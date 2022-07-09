Pounders Live: Prepare For Activated Mass Shooters- w/ guest Twitch

Join @POUNDERS LIVE with special guest Twitch @Shieldbearer of Faith





Activation of mass Shooters has increased and will not stop until the goal of disarming citizens is accomplished. Join us tonight as we discuss shutting down mass shooters and responding when they are activated.





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