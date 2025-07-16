How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors

How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fCGl0Xx1Jok

MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

CORONA:A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=corna+Nanonetworks&source=android

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

BROADBAND WIERLESS NETWORKING LAB:

Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication

Sensor Networks

Wireless and Cellular Systems

Cognitive Radio Networks

Wired Networks

Satellite Networks

https://ianakyildiz.com/bwn/IFA/publications-categorized.html

A recent development in vaccine technology involves a biologically inspired and protein-based bio-cyber interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=vaccine+Biocyber+interface+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6045a63a72f4d13b9f795

Nanomaterials to store information in dna https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nanomaterials+to+store+information+in+dna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7797e277b7cda919d2e1e2

Securing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) August 7th, 2024 https://hackernoon.com/securing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things-iobnt

Explainable Asymmetric Auto-Encoder for End-to-End Learning of IoBNT Communications https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10624774

AI and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=ai+and+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=4c0218d7b1835c308f986a

lavander ai identifying a target for kill chain https://search.brave.com/search?q=lavander+ai+identifying+a+target+for+kill+chain&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5baa446a0b9040c4f2a135

Dr. Stefanie Tompkins the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Says "we had a program to create artificial blood that lead to mRNA Vaccines"





https://rumble.com/v30s9yy-july-18-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Synthetic Biology is the core science for future Defence Technology, according to DARPAhttps://rumble.com/v30r28c-july-18-2023.html

(2015) DARPA: Forward to the Future: Visions of 2045 — Stefanie Tompkins https://rumble.com/v39otg1-2015-darpa-forward-to-the-future-visions-of-2045-stefanie-tompkins.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

71st Bilderberg Meeting to take place 12 - 15 June 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/press-release-2025

