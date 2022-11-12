Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buzz Aldrin Admits Moon Landing Never Happened
207 views
channel image
SoldierForLordJesusChrist
Published 17 days ago |

Straight from the astronaut’s mouth. Listen close because Buzz has his buzz on… No matter how many times you listen to this buzz is still gonna say it didn’t happen. They can’t break through the firmament! Look up firmament in the King James Bible.

Rev. 12:9 “And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…” 

See Firmament: https://youtu.be/M1lVDLB7ezE

Keywords
newsgodheadlinesjesusrussiadaily newschurchchinaunited statesjapanspiritsoulkoreaholy ghost

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket