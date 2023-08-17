8/17/23 America vs Luc_s Trust, Maui Massacre

8/17/23. The Lucis Trust/Gates Foundation Connection to the Maui Massacre and Land Steal....

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Here are the links for today’s video:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/bill-gatess-investment-firm-buys-controlling-stake-in-four-seasons-11631109822

Gov Josh Green Keynote:

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/07/12/green-highlights-hawaiis-sustainability-plans-keynote-address-un-meeting/

https://press.un.org/en/economic-and-social-council

HI Digital Gov. Summit Sept 25, 2023:

https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

https://www.lucistrust.org/about_us/lucis_trust_structure

http://www.markfoster.net/dcf/Lucis_Trust.pdf

https://www.lucistrust.org/world_goodwill/newsletter/recent_issues__1/2013_2/geneva_marco_toscanorivalta2

Initiation and the Lucis Trust:

https://www.thesquaremagazine.com/mag/article/202203initiation-and-the-lucis-trust/

Interesting Lucis Trust Devotee:

https://sunpepetzu.substack.com/p/lucis-trust

Bishop Gaiters on Lucis Trust:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/08/bishop-gaiters-maui-weather-warfare-massive-rothschild-cia-darpa-plot-exposed-8-10-2023-this-is-shock-and-awe-level-disclosure-3797215.html

FIRSTNET

https://allthingsfirstnet.com/history/what-is-firstnet/

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