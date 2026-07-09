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Nine Ways I can Prove the Bible is True 07/09/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan speaks on his own experiences he had of Noah’s Ark, the Tomb of Jesus, the Red Sea and much more. If you want to win souls for the Lord, the best way is to prove that the Bible is indeed true!

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Noah’s Ark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQDJhhPoSTk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4T247iWge8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JizP_86VY&t=388s&pp=0gcJCU8LAYcqIYzv


Ark of the Covenant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xULAWyKjTn8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGPFPbUur88

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa68y9nQsC0


Sodom and Gomorrah

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQDJhhPoSTk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AbFU1uYTSA&t=2429s


To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


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For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


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https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shield - to get $65 off of your order, please visit :

https://empshield.com/coupon/prophecysale2026/

Promo Code: Prophecysale2026

Valid until 29 May, 2026


Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


To watch over 300 DVDs made at the Prophecy Club, please visit:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/


To Purchase Stanislav Lunev's Book called "Through the Eyes of the Enemy" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THROUGH-THE-EYES-OF-THE-ENEMY-BOOK/productinfo/B%2DTTE01/


Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub

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Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

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bibletrueprovewaysnineprophecy clubstan johnson
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