Nine Ways I can Prove the Bible is True 07/09/2026

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Today Pastor Stan speaks on his own experiences he had of Noah’s Ark, the Tomb of Jesus, the Red Sea and much more. If you want to win souls for the Lord, the best way is to prove that the Bible is indeed true!
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Noah’s Ark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQDJhhPoSTk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4T247iWge8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JizP_86VY&t=388s&pp=0gcJCU8LAYcqIYzv
Ark of the Covenant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xULAWyKjTn8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGPFPbUur88
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa68y9nQsC0
Sodom and Gomorrah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQDJhhPoSTk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AbFU1uYTSA&t=2429s
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