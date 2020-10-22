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What will a civil war be like in 2020 - Part 3 Loyalty to a failed system
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32 views • October 22, 2020
As we have discussed in Parts 1 and 2 of What a civil war will be like in 2020, part 3 continues the narrative of what to expect and what to fresh horrors will be coming your way in the next civil war. Your loyalty to a failed system is one of the biggest handicaps you are bringing with you to this war, and it is going to be a problem if you are not able to reconcile yourself to the fact that this system no longers exists to serve you, it exists to serve itself and a small group of elites. The media has turned on you, the government has persecuted you, and the sooner you realize that you are on your own in this coming war, the better off you will be. We get into all of that and more.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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