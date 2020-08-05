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CHINA ENVOY TRADE WAR WARNING (11-28-2018)
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8 views • August 05, 2020
It seems that around this time the warning from China was given that the chessboard will be overturned. My gut tells me that covid 19 was no accident. 200% Tariff losses. They were ready for war then. If you cannot defeat your enemy, make your enemy become more like you, turning the U.S. into a satellite state of China.
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