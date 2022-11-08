'Democracy Is On The Ballot, Jack!'

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‘Election Integrity’
* Dems: 2020 elections were the fairest in history!
* The left promotes midterm conspiracy theories.
* Dems are preparing for the worst — and in panic mode right now.
* They’re ramping up fake ‘misinformation’ threats ahead of midterms because they know they’ll lose.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-know-theyre-about-get-crushed
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022