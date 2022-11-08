Create New Account
'Democracy Is On The Ballot, Jack!'
Published 21 days ago

‘Election Integrity’

* Dems: 2020 elections were the fairest in history!

* The left promotes midterm conspiracy theories.

* Dems are preparing for the worst — and in panic mode right now.

* They’re ramping up fake ‘misinformation’ threats ahead of midterms because they know they’ll lose.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-know-theyre-about-get-crushed


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315130104112

Keywords
propagandatucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismconspiracy theoryhypocrisyfascismtyrannyprogressivismleftismgaslightingmob ruleelection fraudmidterm electionelection theftrigged electionabsurdityelection integritystolen electionmendacity

