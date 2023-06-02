Create New Account
Can Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash Co-Exist? | Crypto Podcast #46
Episode 46 of our Twitter Spaces was all whether Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash can co-exist in the long term.


Macro Topics:

- US banking issues, again...

- SEC & Coinbase battle continued

- Meme coin Pepe

- Mike Adams & Epic Cash

- CryptosRus appearance


Spaces topic:

- Bitcoin, Monero & Epic Cash operate in different markets

- Realistic/Functional privacy vs extreme privacy

- Is there a market that Bitcoin has that EPIC cannot operate in?

- Bitcoin with the use of Wasabi (CoinJoin tech) & VPN usage

- Epic Cash is the path of least resistance

- Risk to all privacy coins for those whereby all data is stored on chain?

- People will be forced to care about private cryptos

- People will get into EPIC at first because the price is going up

- What will have the biggest market share?


Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/


Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/


Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/


What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk


EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

