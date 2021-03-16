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Simon Parkes Exposed
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398 views • March 16, 2021
Simon Parkes has gone viral recently, he claims to be in contact with the Q inside, and have the latest information, he’s teamed up with Charlie Ward, who’s also not being censored… Who are these British old men apparently being fed the latest on the Q movement… Who is this suddenly viral Simon Parkes?? Well, he’s connected to CIA, NSA, MI5, MI6 and the Freemasons and also has sex with aliens….
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