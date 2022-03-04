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City of London and Wall Street Banksters Have Declared War Against Russia | Harley Schlanger
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15 views • March 04, 2022
City of London and Wall Street Banksters Have Declared War Against Russia - Mar 3, 2022

A review of events since the launch of the Great Reset in August 2019, shows that Russia's military operation in Ukraine provided the pretext for regime change against Russia, using economic and financial warfare measures to bring the nation to its knees. This has nothing to do with defending the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, as the globalists have shown no interest in defending the people of any nation. Instead, it is intended to destroy one of the leading opponents of the post-Cold War unipolar order, as a warning to any other nation which is inclined to resist the surrender of its sovereignty. 

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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvdBhby1HC4 - Mar 3, 2022

City of London and Wall Street Banksters Have Declared War Against Russia | Harley Schlanger

Harley Schlanger, City of London, Wall Street, Banksters, Russia, Mar 3 2022
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russiawall streetbanksterscity of londonharley schlangermar 3 2022
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