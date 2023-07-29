DTR Ep 407: Moon Hoax: The Beginning

The journey to the Moon Hoax didn't start off with the intent to deceive. It was a long process of attempting to accomplish the impossible with 1960's technology with the eventuality of a fraud. In this episode, we review the rocketry from the earliest inventors the men who flew in them. Enjoy.
