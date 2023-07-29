Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR Ep 407: Moon Hoax: The Beginning
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
22 Subscribers
26 views
Published Saturday

The journey to the Moon Hoax didn't start off with the intent to deceive. It was a long process of attempting to accomplish the impossible with 1960's technology with the eventuality of a fraud. In this episode, we review the rocketry from the earliest inventors the men who flew in them. Enjoy. Bart Sibrel: http://sibrel.com/

Keywords
hoaxliesnasaapollomoon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket