Anti Zionist Jews Speak Out
You don't want to miss this video. Hardly anyone knows that Anti Zionist Jews even exist. I encourage you to get this information out. As a Christian I had to seriously re-examine what I have been taught about Israel. I have realized that I had been taught through a Zionist lens, but the blinders are now taken off!

