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Scott Ritter's take on Gonzalo Lira going missing
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249 views • May 22, 2022
Gonzalo Lira Podcast on Zelenksy's black listed press (The Daily Beast Is Trying To Get Me Killed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-GHmbAGh2E


Scott Ritter on Gonzalo Lira: - telegram:

"I have no direct evidence that Gonzalo has been killed. I was clear I was referring to “reports emerging” about his demise. But Gonzo said any disappearance of more than 12 hours should be treated as if something bad had happened to him. It’s been five days. If this had been a New York Times reporter disappearing in Russian controlled territory, it would be headline news—especially if a Chechen “hunter killer” team had taken credit for his death. But with Gonzo—silence. Which was the whole purpose of the post: to raise awareness about his disappearance."
https://t.me/realscottritter/84

So a guy who stays in a warzone,describes it as he sees it,says what he thinks about the #ukrainian & the #US regimes (Supposedly democracies),expects himself to be kidnapped or more,& they just do it & prove that everything he said abt them was right.. #WhereIsGonzaloLira #MSM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1516218190388416515

UKRAINE CRISIS: With Gonzalo Lira in Kharkiv re Daily Pigs News Article -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDSCapMFuvA
Keywords
msmukrainechilewhereisgonzalolirascottritter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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