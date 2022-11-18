IN THE UK YOU U2 CAN BE A ANTENNA - 5G RFID POISANATION JAB RECIPIENT - TRACKED HACKED AND SOON TO BE ZAPPED! - JUST HOW WE DO POPULATION CONTROLL - NO ONE SEEMS TO MIND?
120 views
THE UK IS FUCKED!
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos