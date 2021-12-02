IF OMICRON'S AS MILD AS EXPERTS SAY...WHY ALL THE HYSTERIA?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
The professionals working most closely with the new "omicron" variant of the virus are reporting that the symptoms are extremely mild - more like a common cold. Yet Germany has locked its "underclass" of unvaxxed citizens and Austria has locked everybody down. How does this make any sense?
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