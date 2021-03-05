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Weekly Tarot Card Reading for the week of 2-12 March 2021 - All Signs
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33 views • March 05, 2021
Book a Personal Reading: https://www.picktime.com/personalreading
A personal reading costs $10. Simplest way to pay, https://paypal.me/messagesinthestars
To donate to our channel: https://coindrop.to/alistairvermaak
Alternative Donation site: https://ko-fi.com/alistairvermaak
The reading will take 30 minutes or less and you can always chat with me afterwards via Telegram, Messenger or Whatsapp. (Links below)
My Format:
I interpret the cards the way I see them. In this reading, I’ve included a top layer of Viking Tarot Cards for the mind and a bottom layer of crystal Tarot Cards for the subconscious.
In future readings at random I will incorporate gems, runes and additionally touch on numerology and the movements of planets.
These are my thoughts, opinions and may fall far from the format and expected revelations from more experiences readers, but as I said, I am doing it my way.
The Reading:
Today’s reading covers the energies from the 2nd to 12th March 2021. It’s a general reading for all signs and covers the following cards:
Viking Tarot – Totem Poles – trust your gut, courage, patience, persevere
Viking Tarot – The Rune – the unknown, patience, wisdom, mystery
Viking Tarot – The Council – decisions, advice from others, responsibility for action
King of pentacles – valour, intelligence, intellectual, success
High Priestess – secrets, mystery, future, woman of interest, silence
The Hermit – reversed – concealment, disguise, policy, fear, caution
7 of cups – reversed – desire, will, determination, and project
10 of cups – contentment, repose of heart, perfection, take charge
Blue Lace Agate – suppressed voice, judgement, anguish, speak up, no fear
Charoite – scars, don’t belong, alienated, hurt, feelings, confide, counselling
Golden Healer – to heal, help others, use your knowledge to reach out to people who are in the same situation you’ve been in. In doing so, you’re not only healing them, but healing yourself at the same time. Think mirror.
If you like the work I do, please consider donating whatever you feel like at https://paypal.me/messagesinthestars , https://coindrop.to/alistairvermaak , https://ko-fi.com/alistairvermaak , anything you can afford is really appreciated and helps me to continue doing readings.
Please also consider sharing the videos and other content you find on my site and on my social channels with anyone else you may think will find it useful.
Social and web links:
Web: https://messagesinthestars.com
Telegram: https://t.me/MessagesInTheStars
Messenger: https://m.me/472545746601427
Whatsapp: https://whatsapp,com/send?phone=0761020460
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Messages-In-The-Stars-472545746601427
Instagram: https://instagram.com/messagesinthestars.com
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/messagesinthestars.com
Gab: https://gab.com/alistairvermaak
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuCGPSsJ0rHEyljqz8munGg
A personal reading costs $10. Simplest way to pay, https://paypal.me/messagesinthestars
To donate to our channel: https://coindrop.to/alistairvermaak
Alternative Donation site: https://ko-fi.com/alistairvermaak
The reading will take 30 minutes or less and you can always chat with me afterwards via Telegram, Messenger or Whatsapp. (Links below)
My Format:
I interpret the cards the way I see them. In this reading, I’ve included a top layer of Viking Tarot Cards for the mind and a bottom layer of crystal Tarot Cards for the subconscious.
In future readings at random I will incorporate gems, runes and additionally touch on numerology and the movements of planets.
These are my thoughts, opinions and may fall far from the format and expected revelations from more experiences readers, but as I said, I am doing it my way.
The Reading:
Today’s reading covers the energies from the 2nd to 12th March 2021. It’s a general reading for all signs and covers the following cards:
Viking Tarot – Totem Poles – trust your gut, courage, patience, persevere
Viking Tarot – The Rune – the unknown, patience, wisdom, mystery
Viking Tarot – The Council – decisions, advice from others, responsibility for action
King of pentacles – valour, intelligence, intellectual, success
High Priestess – secrets, mystery, future, woman of interest, silence
The Hermit – reversed – concealment, disguise, policy, fear, caution
7 of cups – reversed – desire, will, determination, and project
10 of cups – contentment, repose of heart, perfection, take charge
Blue Lace Agate – suppressed voice, judgement, anguish, speak up, no fear
Charoite – scars, don’t belong, alienated, hurt, feelings, confide, counselling
Golden Healer – to heal, help others, use your knowledge to reach out to people who are in the same situation you’ve been in. In doing so, you’re not only healing them, but healing yourself at the same time. Think mirror.
If you like the work I do, please consider donating whatever you feel like at https://paypal.me/messagesinthestars , https://coindrop.to/alistairvermaak , https://ko-fi.com/alistairvermaak , anything you can afford is really appreciated and helps me to continue doing readings.
Please also consider sharing the videos and other content you find on my site and on my social channels with anyone else you may think will find it useful.
Social and web links:
Web: https://messagesinthestars.com
Telegram: https://t.me/MessagesInTheStars
Messenger: https://m.me/472545746601427
Whatsapp: https://whatsapp,com/send?phone=0761020460
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Messages-In-The-Stars-472545746601427
Instagram: https://instagram.com/messagesinthestars.com
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/messagesinthestars.com
Gab: https://gab.com/alistairvermaak
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuCGPSsJ0rHEyljqz8munGg
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