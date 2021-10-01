© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Starter Lote Southern Pacific Zone in Costa Rica. For Preppers, Financing Available
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • October 01, 2021
Great Starter Lote Southern Pacific Zone in Costa Rica. Financing Available
$11,990 or 7,500,000 colones, per lote, Financing is available up to 50%
or make an offer on both lotes.
This conveniently located starter lot close to many services, just 1 kms from the coast highway in Coronado de Osa. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, and bus stops. A nice pueblo with descent neighbors. No 4 x 4 needed,. Has all utility services, water, electric, DSL internet or satellite, weekly trash pickup. Across the street 100 meters away is a year round river.
Close to hospital, county services, banks, etc.
Video shows the 2 lots each is 340 square meters. All legal and registered.
A nice way to introduce yourself to Costa Rica property ownership.
A great prepper lot for a small garden, for environmentaly conscience folks,
A confortable 2 bedroom cabina can be built for around $15K. So under $30K you have a nice confortable place to live in Costa Rica.
WhatsApp number in Costa Rica, 6306-6307, country code, 506.
USA number, 760 536 4717
email, [email protected]
$11,990 or 7,500,000 colones, per lote, Financing is available up to 50%
or make an offer on both lotes.
This conveniently located starter lot close to many services, just 1 kms from the coast highway in Coronado de Osa. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, and bus stops. A nice pueblo with descent neighbors. No 4 x 4 needed,. Has all utility services, water, electric, DSL internet or satellite, weekly trash pickup. Across the street 100 meters away is a year round river.
Close to hospital, county services, banks, etc.
Video shows the 2 lots each is 340 square meters. All legal and registered.
A nice way to introduce yourself to Costa Rica property ownership.
A great prepper lot for a small garden, for environmentaly conscience folks,
A confortable 2 bedroom cabina can be built for around $15K. So under $30K you have a nice confortable place to live in Costa Rica.
WhatsApp number in Costa Rica, 6306-6307, country code, 506.
USA number, 760 536 4717
email, [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.