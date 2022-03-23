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MILLIONS OF GENETICALLY ENGINEERED MOSQUITOES RELEASED EVERY WEEK! THE FLYING SYRINGES OF BILL GATES
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394 views • March 23, 2022
Bill Gates HAS NOT STOPPED implementing new measures to CULL THE POPULATION or, as he puts it, save us from three super deadly super scary super rare diseases that will really really (not really) kill all of us if his horde of "specially engineered" mosquitoes don't save the day! (okay, I paraphrased that)
This is a Mith Chronicler Production, randomly delivered on a Tuesday just to catch you up to speed with what these nefarious people are doing behind the scenes and out in the open with apparent impunity!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
This is a Mith Chronicler Production, randomly delivered on a Tuesday just to catch you up to speed with what these nefarious people are doing behind the scenes and out in the open with apparent impunity!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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