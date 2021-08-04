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Protecting US From Chinese Communist Control of Medicine Supply
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Communist China literally dominates the supply chain when it comes to medicines and the precursors needed to make them, and this poses major national security risks to America in addition to the health concerns, warns China Rx: Exposing The Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine author Rosemary Gibson in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. While some manufacturing is returning to America, it must happen quicker and more deliberately to protect Americans. Beijing has already threatened America using its control over these supply chains, and there is a bipartisan consensus that this must change. Also crucial is the fact that Communist Chinese medicines are often substandard and some are seriously defective, which could literally cost American lives. Gibson, who chairs the health committee for the Coalition for a Prosperous America, is sounding the alarm once again on how important it is for policymakers and pharmaceutical firms to get this right.
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