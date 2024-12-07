BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Operation Eagle Flight: The Escape from Berlin to Bariloche
Proforce
Proforce
52 views • 5 months ago

 #HistoricalMystery #OperationPaperclip #TheGreatDeception

Remove your personal information from the web at https://JoinDeleteMe.com/thewhyfiles and use code thewhyfiles for 20% off. DeleteMe International Plans: https://international.joindeleteme.com Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video!


Operation Eagle Flight: The Escape from Berlin to Bariloche


For decades, a piece of his skull sat in a Russian archive - our most decisive proof that the most evil man of the 20th century died in 1945. When scientists finally tested the bone in 2009, they discovered it belonged to a woman under 40. The evidence we trusted for over 60 years was fake.


Stalin insisted the dictator escaped to Argentina. The FBI conducted their longest manhunt ever looking for him. Recently, researchers found a military submarine deliberately hidden off Argentina's coast. When asked to investigate, authorities said no. They're still saying no.


The truth remains buried in sealed files across three continents. But the bigger question isn't whether he escaped - it's who helped him. Because if history's greatest monster survived, he didn't do it alone. He was protected by a network that reached from Berlin to the Vatican to Argentina -- to Washington D.C.


#HistoricalMystery #OperationPaperclip #TheGreatDeception

