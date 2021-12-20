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Dr. Richard Fleming | Intentionally Silencing Your Genetic Material
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3197 views • December 20, 2021
Clip from: Dr. Richard Fleming presents ‘Event 2021’, A science-based presentation on the Covid Pandemic, from the Virus, to vaccines, treatments, and the Public Health response. https://thehighwire.com/videos..../live-from-event-202 - June 5, 2021. https://www.flemingmethod.com/
https://www.flemingmethod.com/_files/ugd/659775_6f632cc8d75d4d8c8b90cc749262f4b4.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video: https://thehighwire.com/videos..../live-from-event-202 - June 5, 2021. https://thehighwire.com/
Dr. Richard Fleming | Intentionally Silencing Your Genetic Material
Clip by Kristall rom Dr. Richard Fleming | ‘‘Event 2021’ in Dallas TX - The HighWire (Full video).
Dr Richard Fleming, The Highwire, Event 2021 in Dallas TX, June 5 2021.
https://www.flemingmethod.com/_files/ugd/659775_6f632cc8d75d4d8c8b90cc749262f4b4.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video: https://thehighwire.com/videos..../live-from-event-202 - June 5, 2021. https://thehighwire.com/
Dr. Richard Fleming | Intentionally Silencing Your Genetic Material
Clip by Kristall rom Dr. Richard Fleming | ‘‘Event 2021’ in Dallas TX - The HighWire (Full video).
Dr Richard Fleming, The Highwire, Event 2021 in Dallas TX, June 5 2021.
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