WEEKLY ROUND UP AT THE RODEO BONUS CLIP 7 30 21

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Modern Psalmist. God is On the Move!🔥🔥🔥
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/07/modern-psalmist-god-is-on-move.html
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