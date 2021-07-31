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WEEKLY ROUND UP AT THE RODEO BONUS CLIP 7 30 21
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30 views • July 31, 2021
Clermont County Fair. Friday Night At the Fair is Rodeo Night! Weekly Round up of The News Bonus Clip: Stop With the Fear.Do you believe in Spirits, Haunted Houses? The Supernatural? Usually it is easy to do for scary bad things but it seems impossible for the good things like angels, miracles. It was done a purpose. The bad guys can not defeat that "Believe. They have done everything! Removed God from Public completely brainwashed people for 13 years in public school and still God keeps coming back. Bill gates came up with a solution A lobotomy. Where God resides in the human brain or The Conscience. The vax is to attack that part of your brain. God is a Spirit within us. "Good" our conscience. Our strength. God is strengthen the conscience in a sense. The part of the Brain that can regrow arms and legs, heal our bodies. It is Faith in things we can not see. A Mother not thinking about can lift a car to save her child. It is supernatural. That is where God is moving. We need God to help us against this enemy. Supernatural Abilities are becoming normal. Blog form with a lot more details.
Modern Psalmist. God is On the Move!🔥🔥🔥
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/07/modern-psalmist-god-is-on-move.html
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy