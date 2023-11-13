Ukrainian command sent groups of formations, which made no sense to reinforce the so-called “Kupyansk Forest”, but ended up en masse with astonishing losses. Russian reconnaissance unit Zapad Group detected the Ukrainian troop buildup and eliminated it by distributing ammunition by drones, artillery, and mortars. 160 soldiers were killed and wounded.
