Viking Longship: Anatomy and History - Kings and generals
andreash
andreash
14 views • 2 days ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@KingsandGenerals 

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on modern warfare continues with another video on the Viking longships, the ship which shaped Medieval Europe. Join us as we follow Halvar’s Vinland voyage and longship introduction, using this fictional crew to launch into the real story of Viking naval supremacy. We answer the core question: what is the Viking longship, and how did it let Norse raiders strike like a thunderbolt from Ireland to Constantinople? From there, we explore the longship as a cultural symbol of wealth, power, and status, central to Viking-age burials, ship burnings, and the road to Valhalla. We trace the origins of the Norse longship from the Hjortspring and Nydam boats to Sutton Hoo, showing how clinker-built hulls evolved over centuries. Next, we break down the anatomy of the Viking longship, from keelson and side rudder to sail and oar ports, before surveying the many variations of Viking longships: karvi, snekke, skeid, and dragon-prowed dreki. We then step aboard to experience life on a Viking longship—cold, cramped, and dangerous, but extending Norse reach from the Arctic to North America—before charting the end of the longship and its legacy in medieval cogs, crusades in the Baltic, and modern archaeology and reenactment.

Keywords
historyvikingsanatomylongshipkings and generals
