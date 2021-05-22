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5/21/2021 -- Very large M7.4 earthquake strikes China / Asia -- Extreme seismic unrest taking place
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190 views • May 22, 2021
The largest earthquake in years (for Asia) has struck in Central China. Measuring in at M7.4, and accompanied by M6.0+ level activity hundreds of miles away on the plate boundary to the South.
We are back at it, back in large earthquake territory. Don't be scared, be prepared. Have an earthquake plan, if you don't know where to start, maybe start here : https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
We are back at it, back in large earthquake territory. Don't be scared, be prepared. Have an earthquake plan, if you don't know where to start, maybe start here : https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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