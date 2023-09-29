Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Injured by COVID “Vaccines” or Shedding? Follow This Natural De-Spike Detox Protocol to Get Better!
channel image
American Patriots God Country
226 Subscribers
378 views
Published Yesterday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Sourced Article: De-Spike Naturally: An Oncologist’s Guide to Recovery

https://vigilantnews.com/post/de-spike-naturally-an-oncologists-guide-to-recovery

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfga

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
healthsgt reportmedicinesheddingamerican patriots for god and countrycurcuminblood clotscardiac arrestbromelainautophagychris shawnattokinasecovid 19covid vaccinecovid vaccinesstephen malthousemyocarditisspike proteindr charles hoffedr peter mcculloughdr william makiscovid vaccine detoxcovid 19 vaccine detoxnatural cures for covid vaccinevigilant news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket