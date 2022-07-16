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https://gnews.org/post/pu3e5626
Have you ever seen that yoga expiates the sins of the dead? No! Have you ever seen yoga makes people live longer? No! Have you ever seen yoga breaks people’s bone? Many cases! Based on the above facts, my conclusion: yoga is not good!