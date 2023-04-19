Create New Account
CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICAN ICONS PLAYED UP AS WOKENESS
LetsBoGrandon
Published 16 hours ago |

Yep. I'm reposting it... This needs to get out BECUZ .

. As we all know, economic demolition is looming except .. no it's not. It's here and right in front of you. Our biggest American Iconic brands are shitting down and pretended Ng it's some PR mistake. No it ain't. Lol. That's dumb. They're shutting down and killing themselves off. "Going woke" is the #1 way to do it w out people getting spooked. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
survivalwokepreparednesscoca colabudweiser

