Is It A False Flag? “Wiping Gaza Off the Map”. The Dangers of Military Escalation - Michel Chossudovsky: Interview with Caroline Mailloux

The Hamas Partnership is confirmed by Netanyahu



“The Cat is Out of the Bag”



“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he [Netanyahu] told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” (Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)



Does this statement not suggest that Netanyahu and his military-intelligence apparatus are responsible for the killings of innocent Israeli civilians?



“Support” and “Money” for Hamas.



“Transferring Money to Hamas” on behalf of Netanyahu is confirmed by a Times of Israel October 8, 2023 Report:



“Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings.” (emphasis added)



The Dangers of Military Escalation



Let us be under no illusions, this “false flag” operation is a complex military-intelligence undertaking, carefully planned over several years, in liaison and coordination with US intelligence, the Pentagon and NATO.



In turn, this action against Palestine is already conducive to a process of military escalation which potentially could engulf a large part of Middle East.



Michel Chossudovsky: Interview with Caroline Mailloux