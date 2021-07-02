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The lawyers say Sue for Justice... Money is printed out of thin air and gives no justice ! Learn the truth of the Bankers Secrets of Money. The biggest Scam in History!
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Thanks to the secrets of Money website for posting this fantasic and easy to understand video explaining the scam money system that has enslaved us all.
Interviews with Ron Paul and Steven Forbes
https://thehiddensecretsofmoney.com
Interviews with Ron Paul and Steven Forbes
https://thehiddensecretsofmoney.com
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