Finally, Russian harsh retaliation has come! This morning, August 26, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive thunderous strike across Ukraine with high-precision weapons against critical energy infrastructure that ensures the operation of the complex, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said. According to preliminary estimates, more than 60 missiles and 100 drones were used in the strike on the map of Ukraine territory for two hours. Russia has long since stopped carrying out missile and drone strikes, which were so massive and dense in many cities - in some places they are already rumbling again. There is almost no air defense work in the attack area, and it seems that most of the air defense has been withdrawn to the borders of the Kursk region.

Videos are circulating on the Internet filmed by local residents, at least one missile arriving at the Kiev hydroelectric power station. According to initial reports from Ukrainian media, the explosion caused severe damage to the engine room and on the road leading to the dam of the power plant. Earlier, authorities reported that traffic along the dam in both directions was blocked at least until lunchtime. Emergency power outages began after the strike. According to the analysis, the attack was only a warning and pressure on Kiev officials, if Russia really wanted to destroy it completely, they would have used Khinzal missile or at least 4 cruise missiles. If successful, this would have flooded one of the largest cities in Europe permanently.

According to preliminary estimates at the moment, several explosions were heard in Kiev including at Zhuliany Airport, and at least 10 regions were targeted. The water supply in Zhitomir has been completely stopped after a strike at an electricity distribution station. The Usatovo substation, an important electricity distribution center in the Odessa region, was burned down – four arrivals were recorded and thick smoke was seen rising, causing a power outage. In addition, at least 30 trucks were burned down as a result of shooting at a motor transport company near Odessa. Many regions of Ukraine are experiencing widespread power outages, railway infrastructure is down, and water supplies are also cut off. The list of targets will be long, and there is no rush to conclusions!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





