Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) - The Ultimate Heavy Metal Chelator! - https://sunfruitdan.co/45SgKQr

Which Toxic Heavy Metals Can NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) Detox? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Sa6NrY

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UYQNcN





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WHY YOU SHOULD DETOX HEAVY METALS BEFORE PARASITES!





I am frequently coaching people who want my professional guidance on safely and correctly using a broad spectrum of anti-parasitic medications that I have talked extensively about in my videos, such as Albendazole, Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Praziquantel, and many more.





One thing I teach many of my clients who have parasitic infections is if they have heavy metal toxicity issues going on they need to use an effective heavy metal chelator to safely and effectively remove them out of there body before they start killing off parasites with anti-parasitic medications for very good reasons that I extensively talk about in this video " WHY YOU SHOULD DETOX HEAVY METALS BEFORE PARASITES!".





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm



