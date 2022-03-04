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UKRAINIAN GENERAL SHEDS SOME LIGHT ON WHO IS RUNNING UKRAINE SINCE 2014
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228 views • March 04, 2022
UKRAINIAN GENERAL REVEALS WHO RULES UKRAINE 2014
https://youtu.be/ZkoaAUFn51E
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/UKRAINIAN-GENERAL-REVEALS-WHO-RULES-UKRAINE:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere/4726
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
https://youtu.be/ZkoaAUFn51E
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/UKRAINIAN-GENERAL-REVEALS-WHO-RULES-UKRAINE:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere/4726
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
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