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Κασιδιάρης Οικονομικό Πρόγραμμα και Συνέντευξη Τύπου - Θεσσαλονίκη 2020
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17 views • September 22, 2020
Α' ΜΕΡΟΣ (0 - 22'): ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ
Β' ΜΕΡΟΣ (23' - 46): ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ
Ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης παρουσιάζει το Οικονομικό Πρόγραμμα του κόμματός μας "ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ για την Πατρίδα" και απαντά στις ερωτήσεις των δημοσιογράφων, κατά την παρουσία του στην Θεσσαλονίκη στα πλαίσια του Helexpo Forum 2020.
Β' ΜΕΡΟΣ (23' - 46): ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ
Ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης παρουσιάζει το Οικονομικό Πρόγραμμα του κόμματός μας "ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ για την Πατρίδα" και απαντά στις ερωτήσεις των δημοσιογράφων, κατά την παρουσία του στην Θεσσαλονίκη στα πλαίσια του Helexpo Forum 2020.
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