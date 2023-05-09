Covid Intentionally MUTATED From Common Cold? Covid-19 Timeline Reveals BIOENGINEERING From 1960s

Stew Peters Show





The model of the pathogen that would become Covid-19 was first described all the way back in 1965.

Dr. David Martin is here to talk about his lecture at the Third Annual European Parliament International Covid Summit.

The Virus that eventually became Covid-19 has a long history of being modified and made more deadly with each new generation.

In 2005, the U.S. government introduced a technology platform for biological weapons.

In 1967 the United States began collaborating with Great Britain to take pathogens across the Atlantic to infect British citizens.

In 1992, while at UNC Chapel Hill, Ralph Baric figured out how to modify viruses to target different kinds of tissue.

This eventually led to injections that would be advertised as vaccines but in truth would be used for genetic modification.

Experimental gene therapies are not authorized under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the PREP Act.

Covid-19 was an influenza like illness, wasn’t new, and has been known for decades.

Between 2016 and 2018 every study that was done by Ralph Baric on the Corona virus said vaccines were not effective at stopping the disease.

The World Economic Forum has a transhumanist agenda but they will ultimately fail because they are not God.

Eventually the truth will be revealed and we will find that the University of North Carolina’s “infectious replication defective clone” patent, which they filed in 2002, was nothing more than a fear tactic to get the public to accept a gene therapy.

