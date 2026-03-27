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The Empire Is Panicking – Mali Just Proved What Sovereignty Looks Like
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers a powerful example of what sovereignty actually looks like—and why the old colonial powers are screaming.


Mali has just distributed $33 million in gold revenues to local communities. Not to foreign corporations. Not to European banks. Not to Swiss bank accounts. To the people who live where the gold is mined.


That is what the new mining law achieves. That is what sovereignty looks like.


For decades, Mali's gold flowed out of the country. The people were left with nothing. Now $33 million goes directly to them. Schools. Roads. Hospitals. Built with money that used to disappear.


The West called it instability. Mali calls it justice. The miners are locals. The revenue stays local. The future lies locally.


That is why the Empire is panicking. That is why France is screaming. That is why the EU is threatening. When Africans control African resources, everyone wins except the colonizers.


Mali has just proven it. $33 million in their pockets, not in ours.


The continent is watching. The lesson is spreading. The old order is dying—one gold bar at a time.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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africaeufrancesovereigntyjohn michael chambersmaligold revenuesmining lawcolonial collapse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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