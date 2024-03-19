Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Irrationality Of Our Opponents
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
63 views
Published 16 hours ago

The left doesn’t even try to make logical arguments.

They can’t rebuild [Bidan]’s coalition.

They’re panicked because they know they’ll be humiliated or exposed.

Their language is getting more violent, heated and irrational.

That’s going to continue through election day — and get even worse after they’re defeated.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3472: The Misinformation Of The Mainstream With Trump, Immigration & The Economy (19 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4k7xwi-episode-3472-the-misinformation-of-the-mainstream-with-trump-immigration-an.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncollusiondeep statepolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenmagacoupinvasiontyrannyidiocracysteve bannoninfiltrationregime changeleftismideologysubversiontdsmob rulelawfarecolor revolutionirrationalitypuppet regimederangement syndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket