The Irrationality Of Our Opponents

The left doesn’t even try to make logical arguments.
They can’t rebuild [Bidan]’s coalition.
They’re panicked because they know they’ll be humiliated or exposed.
Their language is getting more violent, heated and irrational.
That’s going to continue through election day — and get even worse after they’re defeated.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3472: The Misinformation Of The Mainstream With Trump, Immigration & The Economy (19 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4k7xwi-episode-3472-the-misinformation-of-the-mainstream-with-trump-immigration-an.html
