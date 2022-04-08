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‘We have seen Irrational Environment long before the ongoing ‘drama’ - Karin Kneissl on Sanctions
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12 views • April 08, 2022
RT.
As yet another, fifth batch of sanctions against Russia is being discussed, the EU members seem to fail to agree on it, having been warned about a potential blowback for the bloc itself. Former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl shares her thoughts on the situation.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1005iv-we-have-seen-irrational-environment-long-before-the-ongoing-drama-karin-kne.html
As yet another, fifth batch of sanctions against Russia is being discussed, the EU members seem to fail to agree on it, having been warned about a potential blowback for the bloc itself. Former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl shares her thoughts on the situation.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1005iv-we-have-seen-irrational-environment-long-before-the-ongoing-drama-karin-kne.html
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