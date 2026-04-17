Footage from objective monitoring shows Russian Geran-2 drones, equipped with electro-optical (EO) guidance, striking a 150 kV substation in the Kryvyi Rih area.

Adding:

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to launch large-scale strikes on Ukraine up to seven times per month — roughly every 4–5 days, Foreign Minister Sybiha said.

By their definition, a “massive attack” means at least 400 drones combined with 20 or more missiles. Intelligence suggests this tempo could begin in the near future, he stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The previous large-scale strike took place yesterday.