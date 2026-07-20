1 In 5 College Students Are Illiterate

Budget Goes Up — Education Goes Down

* Almost 20% of college students now do math and reading at the level of a 10 year-old.

* Public school spending doubled, yet K-12s are losing an entire grade level per generation.

* How did we get here?

* Progressives captured government schools, turning them into indoctrination centers.

* The education system has become a trillion dollar counterfeiting.

* The solution for K-12 is easy: give power back to parents instead of communist education unions.

* For universities, return to standardized testing and in-person proctored exams so they can prove if they’re actually teaching anything.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (20 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/saxRjOgj3_s