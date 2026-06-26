Eurovision 2026 When Music Became a Political Battlefield

Can music ever be truly neutral? 🎤🌍





Eurovision 2026 became much more than a song contest. Discover why everyone was talking about it.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/18ZXBH9FbVBKGv0LnNrzGl?si=221de9d4a77f4c55





#Eurovision2026

#musicnews

#EuropeanPolitics

#Geopolitics

#WorldNews