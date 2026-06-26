Eurovision 2026 When Music Became a Political Battlefield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can music ever be truly neutral? 🎤🌍
Eurovision 2026 became much more than a song contest. Discover why everyone was talking about it.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/18ZXBH9FbVBKGv0LnNrzGl?si=221de9d4a77f4c55
#Eurovision2026
#musicnews
#EuropeanPolitics
#Geopolitics
#WorldNews
1