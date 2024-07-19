Trump Assassination Clearly Genuine

The shame is most people will actually believe this was real, and throw in hard for Trump, but he’s the very corrupt reptilian suckup politician that is the cause of everyone’s misery on this hopelessly corrupt and reptilian enslaved world.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos