(MIAC #275) We Are Not Taught, We Are Conditioned

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Dave Hodges from the Commonsenseshow.com and Common Sense Show YouTube channel along with Paul Martin from their Radio Show On KHNC 1360AM compare our world moving forward with David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube. A discussion of energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year low activity cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023 with perceived puppet strings behind the curtain rolling out agendas.
•What skills do you have to contribute in a society reset?
•Wild foraging for edible plants
•Basic EMT training
•Lower realm entities emerging
•Food storage
•Executive Order 13603
•Multi millennia climate cycles are repeating
•Preparing Society for Changes Are We On Our Own?
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
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#cropyields #infrastructure #wildcrafting #solaractivity #economy #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
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