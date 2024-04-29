Create New Account
TKTV - 06 - Verschwörungen - Neue Welt Ordnung | Diskurs (Deutsch)
toKnowTV
Published Yesterday

Die Neue Weltordnung ist eine umstrittene Idee, die eine globale Regierung oder Organisation befürwortet, um internationale Angelegenheiten zu koordinieren und globale Probleme zu lösen. Es wird oft von Verschwörungstheoretikern als Versuch gesehen, Freiheiten einzuschränken.

TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
2:26 Neue Weltordnung
4:59 Neue Weltordnung - eine Weltregierung
7:00 Neue Weltordnung - eine von allem
10:16 Völkerbund - League of Nations
10:39 Vereinte Nationen (Organisation)
13:39 Neue Weltordnung - Weltkrieg
17:43 Etymologie Utopie
Keywords
nwonew world orderneue weltordnungneue welt ordnung

