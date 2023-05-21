Stop Living in the Past: Confusion

Confusion is the next hurdle as you try to break away from the past. King Saul battled with it in his last years and even King David faced confusion after he let corruption enter his life. In order to stay victorious, you must not only guard the vision but guard yourself from corruption as God's blessings begin to overtake you.

David was a man after God's own heart because he was willing to repent when he was shown his sin but he murdered men, women and children for their possessions and it was for this reason that he was not allowed to build the temple in Jerusalem. You and I are not perfect, and by looking at the life of David, we will learn that repentance and a change of heart is a must if we are going to keep our victory in Jesus or confusion will set in.

RLJ-1232 -- APRIL 4, 2010

Stop Living in the Past Part 4: Confusion

