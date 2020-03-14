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CONFIRMED - Trump orders Federal Task Force to go after Alex Jones for FRAUD
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302 views • March 14, 2020
My earlier story has been confirmed. Tomorrows' news today.
"So far, a federal task force has helped remove more than three dozen listings of at least 19 products. It has urged online marketplaces and major retailers to police its listings." -Austin Statesman
https://www.statesman.com/news/20200314/alex-jones-is-told-to-stop-selling-sham-anti-coronavirus-toothpaste
"So far, a federal task force has helped remove more than three dozen listings of at least 19 products. It has urged online marketplaces and major retailers to police its listings." -Austin Statesman
https://www.statesman.com/news/20200314/alex-jones-is-told-to-stop-selling-sham-anti-coronavirus-toothpaste
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